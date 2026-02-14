'Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu!' Romantic Comedy TV Anime Reveals April 7 Debut, Opening Theme Artist

Image courtesy of Point Set ©和戸村/シーモアコミックス・アニメ『ただいま、おじゃまされます!』製作委員会

NTV

The staff for the television anime of's(I'm Home, Sorry for the Intrusion!) manga revealed on Saturday the anime will debut on April 7. The show will air on's AnichU programming block on April 7 at 25:29 (effectively April 8 at 1:29 a.m.), and will air at the same time on. The series will debut on BSon April 8.

The staff also revealed that boy band Bullet Train will perform the opening theme song.

Kana Hanazawa stars as Rinko Nakama. Kaito Ishikawa plays Akito Satsuki and Haruki Ishiya plays Haruma Usada.

Itsuki Imazaki ( Ai Mai Mi , Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World , Hensuki ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Production , and is also in charge of series scripts. Imazaki is writing the scripts with Makoto Takada ( Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World four episodes, Hensuki three episodes, My Wife is the Student Council President+! ). Shunsuke Kikuchi ( Hensuki , Migi & Dali animation director, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury character animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

The romantic comedy manga's story centers on Rinko, a 24-year-old office worker and closeted otaku who lives alone in an apartment complex. Despite her busy work life, she finds time to unwind by reading her favorite manga Usaneko-bu and watching anime. But every time she watches anime, her neighbor to her right violently bangs on the wall, asking Rinko to quiet down. Rinko asks for help from her gentleman neighbor to her left named Akito Satsuki, to talk to her right-side neighbor through the wall. But the right-side neighbor ends up kicking the wall down. Rinko gets surprised when she finds out that her right-side neighbor is actually the creator of her favorite manga, Haruma Usada. Haruma also ends up kicking through Satsuki's wall as well, and a weird, new style of "room sharing" starts between the three neighbors.

Watomura launched the ongoing full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa manga website in 2020. The manga has over 12 million downloads. Kadokawa published the manga's third volume in full-color print on January 30. The print volumes include exclusive bonus stories.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.