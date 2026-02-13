Manga Plus Adds Karuho Shiina's Gusts and Beats Manga

Shiina's 1st manga in 18 years launched in March 2024

Image via Manga Plus © Karuho Shiina, Shueisha

Toppū to Beat

added's) manga in English on Thursday. The service has 19 chapters of the manga available to read as of press time.

The company describes the story:

Niike, a high school first year prone to forgetfulness and doing too many favors, is asked to drop in on her classmate Nemoto who's been absent from school. Supposedly, it's just him living in his house alone, yet the presence of "something" seems to linger...?

Shiina launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine in March 2024. The manga is Shiina's first new series in 18 years since she launched her Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You shojo manga in 2006.

Shiina has a completely digital workflow for the first time ever in the production of this manga.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen: Unmei no Hito ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan with 36 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

The manga inspired two television anime seasons from 2009 to 2011.

NIS America released both previous seasons of the television anime on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010. Netflix debuted a live-action series adaptation in March 2023.

The anime got a third television anime season. The first new season in 13 years streamed exclusively on Netflix worldwide in August 2024.