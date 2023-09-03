Kimi ni Todoke Anime Gets Sequel From Production I.G on Netflix in 2024

A sequel to the 2009-2011 television anime of Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga has been green-lit. Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Season 3 ( Kimi ni Todoke 3rd Season) will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide next year. Mamiko Noto (Sawako Kuronuma) and Daisuke Namikawa (Shōta Kazehaya) are reprising their lead voice roles, and Production I.G is animating.

© 椎名軽穂／集英社・Production I.G

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazehaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret shōjo magazine in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen: Unmei no Hito ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan with 36 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

NIS America released both previous seasons of the television anime on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010. Netflix debuted a live-action series adaptation on March 30.

Source: Comic Natalie