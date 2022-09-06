Kimi ni Todoke Shōjo Romance Manga Gets Live-Action Show on Netflix in 2023

Karuho Shiina 's Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You manga is inspiring a live-action show that will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide next year. Sara Minami (Ride or Die, The Good Father ) and Ōji Suzuka ( The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye , live-action Horimiya , Hoshizora no Mukō no Kuni) star as Sawako Kuronuma and Shōta Kazahaya, respectively.

The show is a joint production of TV Tokyo and Netflix . Takehiko Shinjō (live-action Your Lie in April , I Give My First Love to You , Beyond the Memories) and Takeo Kikuchi (live-action Tokyo Alice , Hello, Goodbye, Taisō Shiyō yo) are directing. Hayato Miyamoto is writing the scripts.

The manga tells the story of Sawako Kuronuma, nicknamed Sadako (from The Ring ) because her long black hair and pale skin makes her appear gloomy. The popular Shōta Kazahaya builds a friendship with Sawako that blossoms into romance.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen ~Unmei no Hito~ ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan. Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

NIS America released both seasons of the television anime adaptation on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010.

Source: Comic Natalie