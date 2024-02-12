Kimi ni Todoke's Karuho Shiina Launches 1st New Manga in 18 Years

Toppū to Beat manga centers on mysterious Hokkaido girl on journey to find herself

Shueisha announced on Tuesday that manga creator Karuho Shiina will launch a brand-new manga titled Toppū to Beat (Blast of Wind and Beat) in the April issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine on March 13. The manga will be Shiina's first new series in 18 years since she launched her Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You shojo manga in 2006. The manga will have a color opening page, and will be featured in that issue's front cover.

Image via Comic Natalie © 椎名軽穂／集英社

The manga is set in a small seaside town in Hokkaido, where a mysterious girl named Nike reunites with Nemo, a boy who barely shows his face in class. The meeting prompts Nike to go on a mystery-filled journey to remember the parts of herself that she has forgotten.

Shiina will have a completely digital workflow for the first time ever in the production of this manga.

Shiina began the main Kimi ni Todoke manga in Bessatsu Margaret in 2006, and ended it in November 2017. Shueisha published the manga's 30th and final compiled book volume in March 2018. Shiina ran the Kimi ni Todoke Bangaihen: Unmei no Hito ( Kimi ni Todoke Spinoff: Soulmate) spinoff manga in Bessatsu Margaret from April 2018 to May 2022.

The series has consistently ranked among the top-selling manga in Japan with 36 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). Viz Media publishes the English version of the manga, and published the 30th volume in December 2018.

The manga inspired two television anime seasons from 2009 to 2011.

NIS America released both previous seasons of the television anime on home video. A live-action film adaptation opened in Japan in 2010. Netflix debuted a live-action series adaptation in March 2023.

The anime is getting a third television anime season. The first new season in 13 years will stream exclusively on Netflix worldwide in 2024.