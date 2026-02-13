Tokyopop Licenses Nagi & Hayasaki, Beneath the Fallen Camellia Blooms, More Manga

Tokyopop confirmed with ANN on Thursday it has licensed 11 manga, one light novel series, one manhwa , and one manhua for release in 2026. Barnes & Noble is listing them for release on the following dates:

Image via Barnes & Noble

Nagi & Hayasaki

Title:Author: Neko KiironoRelease Date: May 19Summary: A spicy romcomabout a secretly perverted class president and the goofball delinquent who catches his eye! A clumsy tryst evolves into a tender romance in this comedic story of an unlikely couple.

One day, after catching Nagi jerking off in the bathroom, Hayasaki offers to help him finish the job. Despite Nagi's doubts, he finds himself revisiting the encounter in his mind, and gradually allows Hayasaki to step further into his life... and his heart.



Image via Barnes & Noble

Beneath the Fallen Camellia Blooms

Title:Author: Natsuwo IchikawaRelease Date: May 19Summary: This emotional historical drama about a unique father–daughter relationship explores themes of grief, healing, and found family.

This is a 13+ historical drama about a lonely man without family and the troublesome young "daughter" he's charged to take care of.



Image via Barnes & Noble

300 New Days With You

BL

Sai Asai

Title:Author:Release Date: June 9Summary: This emotionaloneshot byartist, featuring two childhood friends turned lovers in a beautiful seaside town, explores the enduring power of love beyond memory.

This is a 16+ BL drama about Arata, who has lost all his memories of the past year, and Masato, who uses every day to confess to Arata all over again.



Image via Barnes & Noble

She is Still Cute Today

Title:manhuaAuthor: Guo Si TeRelease Date: July 28Summary: This adorable Chinese Girls Love manhua that has been adapted into a live action series tells a unique story about two very different girls falling in love.

As the top freshman at Brilliant Minds High, Sadie Cang is surrounded by students who admire her brilliance, yet she lacks a single real friend. Fellow student Lex Qi has long since accepted her own hopeless, "dead last" title, along with everyone's aversion to her seemingly contagious tendency to fail. Although they were both prepared to go through high school in these lonely roles, a silly rumor forced them together. Will an imperfect pairing form the perfect bond they never knew they wanted?



Title:Author:Release Date: August 4Summary: Lainey is an ordinary human girl who runs a bento shop. But in her previous life, she was a god named Solange, the Goddess of Harvests and Death, who was expelled from the Northern Kingdom thirty years ago due to causing a war between it and the Southern Kingdom. In order to regain her godhood, Lainey has to accumulate good deeds.

Sanctuary Princess

Title:Author:Release Date: August 11Summary: Misaki, born into the prestigious Kinhou family, is in training to become a priestess and follow her family's footsteps by devoting herself to protecting the country. However, her father and brother both label her as the shame of their family for being too clumsy. Little do they know, Misaki harbors a hidden power that allows her to control spirits through a hole in her hand. Despite her impressive, overwhelming ability, she hides the truth from the world, afraid that her family will covet her powers. Her life becomes entangled with the supernatural occurrences across the city and it is up to her to save everyone...while keeping her secret hidden!

Image via Barnes & Noble

Ugly Girls

Title:(light novel)Author:Release Date: September 29Summary: Mei Midorikawa is in an exchange program that has brought her to Taiwan. There, she is introduced to Yongqing, the top student of the academy who is tasked to showing her around campus. Just as Mei is getting to know her classmates and creating a place for herself at the school, she encounters an eerie presence in an empty classroom. That night, a mysterious and beautiful girl called Huijin appears in her room. After interacting with Huijin, an incident breaks out which forces Mei to return to Japan. Years later, Mei is trapped in a tough marriage...and what appears before her is a letter from Yongqing, warning her to "be careful"...

The beautiful woman Mei met in the foreign country was not the person she thought she was. This love...will kill.



Image via Barnes & Noble

Ghoul Work, Kurose

Title:Author: Macho TakoRelease Date: October 13Summary: I feel like...I've forgotten about someone really important to me.

Yuuma Kurose is a quiet boy who can see spirits. He keeps to himself and is always alone, with a specific nightmare that haunts his nights.

As if led by the dream, Yuuma moves back to the town he once lived in as a child. There, he finds a boy called Kaito who is surrounded by a horrifying ghost.

"I swear I'll protect you." Kaito promises to keep Yuuma safe...but the moment he touches Yuuma, the spirit that lingered around Kaito switches targets to haunt Yuuma instead!

The cool-headed, stoic, and yearning top x the unlucky, plain bottom. Toyed with by fate, the two will have to fight past spirits and hauntings to be together.



Bloody Mary, Bloody Mary

manhwa

Title:Author: Ji-Suk KimRelease Date: October 13Summary: Shelley, who abandoned the Thieves' Guild and ran away with a friend, arrives at a mysterious territory.

In this unfamiliar land, rumors swirl about Countess Maria, the iron-fisted ruler, and a chilling song that speaks of Bloody Mary, seemingly referring to her. To make matters worse, there are whispers that outsiders have been mysteriously disappearing.

In this strange and dangerous place, Shelley is swept into a new and thrilling adventure. A flood of blood, roses, monsters disguised as humans, their human accomplices, and crimes driven by an obsession with beauty…



Image via Barnes & Noble

Better the Devil You Know Than the Devil You Don't Know

Title:Author: Kappe HoshiRelease Date: October 20Summary: High school student Akiharu Abe is working through his summer at his family's temple. By chance, he happens to try a little charm that his deceased mother taught him when he was young. Press against the star-shaped mark on his wrist and repeat her words...

But to his surprise, this time, something actually happens! He opens a portal and summons...Satan?! Having been relying on a contract that grants one party the power of "the child of a god" in exchange for doing housework, Satan is now a hopeless demon who doesn't even know the first thing about taking care of himself. Not only is Akiharu being pulled left and right to help this hopeless demon, Satan even asks Akiharu to help him replenish his power...through a French kiss?!

This is a love story about the weirdest roommates: a high school descendant of an onmyouji, and a buff, innocent lord of the demon realm.



Image via Barnes & Noble

Chibon Kaburi

Title:Author:Release Date: October 20Summary: When the forbidden taboo was broken, the town was sealed off... and it awakened.is a small, isolated town, located away from the big city life and society. A tragic murder awakens their heavily-protected "God of Retribution," creating panic and horrors that haunt the once idyllic town.

Image via Barnes & Noble

365 Days with the Yokai

Title:Author: KororiyoRelease Date: October 20Summary: "One year of living with him..."

Young Miharu is born into a family that had purified Ayakashi for generations. But Miharu can't handle the supernatural and even lacks the sense and powers to purify Ayakashi. His grandfather, the one and only close family he has, passes away, leaving Miharu to fend for himself against not just the cruel Ayakashi that torture him, but also the neglectful relatives who want nothing to do with him. One day, a human-hating, rude, and rough demon called Kochi appears. Shot with a cursed arrow on his back, Kochi is here for Miharu, who is the key to relieving him from his curse. But to his surprise, Miharu also reveals that he, too, is cursed...



Six

Title:Author: NashiRelease Date: October 27Summary: "I'm just scared...of falling into hell."

A certain roof-top amusement park on a certain department store. A stone monument by the mountain road. A 23 minutes, 45 seconds film. A guideline for cultivating plants. The corpse of a ghost. The sounds echoing through an elevator.

As if peeking through a veil, the stories pile onto the next, evoking the most primal human fear...death.



Title:Author:Release Date: November 10Summary: Dr. Shura Anno, nicknamed Ashura, is an emergency room doctor who treads the fine line between life and death. She'll accept any patient, no matter the injurty. Her attachment to bringing her patients back from the brink of death almost borders on obsession. A certain promise, a link to her past... Human drama clashes with terminal emergencies in this medical drama manga about a single woman's fight at the frontlines of death.

Tokyopop stated that the release dates are subject to change during production.