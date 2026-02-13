North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 8-14

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

The Canon Fodder's Ascension from Pawn to World Unifier Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 13

Catalog of Wonders Novel 4 Yen Press US$3.99 February 10

The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 5 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 11 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic Novel 3 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 12

Duchess in the Attic Novel 5 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 9

Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 4 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Heir to a Monstermancer Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 13

The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 26 Yen Press US$7.99 February 10

It's Tough Being a Necromancer Novel 1 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 10

The Isle of Paramounts: Reborn Into a Slow Life Among the Strongest in the World Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11

Knight's & Magic Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 12

Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 5 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 9 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11

Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat Novel 4 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 13

Moscow 2160 Novel Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Nagisa Natsunagi Still Wants to Be a High School Girl Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss : All These Beautiful, Problematic Girls in the First Town Have Gotten Really Attached to Me... Novel 1 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Once Upon a Witch's Death : Celebration Rings Over Crystal Waters Novel 2 (hardcover) Yen Press US$9.99 February 10

Orc Eroica Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 5 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 18 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 12

The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Novel 7 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 4 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Royal Spirits Are a Royal Pain! Give Me a Regular Romance Novel 2 J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11

Sabikui Bisco Novel 10 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

Secrets of the Silent Witch -another- Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 22 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

This Is the Wizard's Secret Weapon Novel 2 Yen Press US$8.99 February 10

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 5 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 12

True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - The Secret of the Rose Novel 3 Seven Seas US$9.99 February 12

The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 8 Yen Press US$7.99 February 10