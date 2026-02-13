News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 8-14

posted on by Alex Mateo
Beheneko: The Elf Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster anime, Otaku x Gal manga ship

The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off next week, and will be back at the end of February.

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Beheneko: The Elf Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 10
Beheneko: The Elf Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$99.98 February 10

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 1-2Please Seven Seas US$20.99 February 10
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 2Cite J-Novel Club US$15.99 February 10
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 10
Bless GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 10
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga - Book of Octavinelle GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 10
Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 10
First Love Reunion: A Decade Later, My High School Crush Is Determined to Make Me His! GNPlease Tokyopop US$14.99 February 10
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 14Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 10
Girl Crush GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 10
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$16.99 February 10
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 47Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 10
He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 11Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 10
How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Omnibus GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 February 10
I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 10
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 February 10
Issak Omnibus GN 9-10Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 February 10
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 10
Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 10
Love at First Memory GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 10
A Man Who Defies the World of BL GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 10
Mao GN 23Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 10
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe GN 4 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$54.95 February 10
Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 10
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 23Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 10
Natsume Wants to Blossom GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
Nina the Starry Bride GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 10
No God in Eden GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
Otaku x Gal GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 10
Please Look After the Dragon GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 10
Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet GN 4Please Viz Media US$5.99 February 10
Rai Rai Rai GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 10
Rainbows After Storms GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 10
Ripples in the River GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
Scattering His Virgin Bloom: Love Frenzy GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 10
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 10
Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
Thunder 3 GN 8Please Vertical US$13.95 February 10
Victoria of Many Faces GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 10
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 10

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus GN 1-2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 10
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 11Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
Bibliophile Princess GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 11
Bless GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
A Condition Called Love GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga - Book of Octavinelle GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 10
Eden of Witches GN 6Please Kana US$11.69 February 11
Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 10
First Love Reunion: A Decade Later, My High School Crush Is Determined to Make Me His! GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 February 10
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
From Villainess to Healer: I Know the Cheat to Change My Fate GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 11
Giant Killing GN 53Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
Girl Crush GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
Haberdashery Ginmokusei GN 2Please Kuma US$9.99 February 10
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 47Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 10
I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 10
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 11
Kisses That Taste Like Lies GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 10
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 10
Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
Love at First Memory GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$8.99 February 10
A Man Who Defies the World of BL GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
Mao GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 23Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 10
Natsume Wants to Blossom GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
Nina the Starry Bride GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
No God in Eden GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
Otaku x Gal GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 10
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 11
Please Look After the Dragon GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 10
Rai Rai Rai GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
Rainbows After Storms GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
Ripples in the River GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 11
Scattering His Virgin Bloom: Love Frenzy GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 10
The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 10
Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 10
Thunder 3 GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 10
Victoria of Many Faces GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 10

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Omnibus Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$24.99 February 10
Catalog of Wonders Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 11Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books NovelPlease Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 26Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 February 10
Moscow 2160 NovelPlease Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 February 10
Nagisa Natsunagi Still Wants to Be a High School Girl Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 10
New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss: All These Beautiful, Problematic Girls in the First Town Have Gotten Really Attached to Me... Novel 1Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Once Upon a Witch's Death: Celebration Rings Over Crystal Waters Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 February 10
Orc Eroica Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 5Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 4Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
Sabikui Bisco Novel 10Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Secrets of the Silent Witch -another- Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 22Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
This Is the Wizard's Secret Weapon Novel 2Please Yen Press US$16.00 February 10
Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 10
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 8Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 10

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
he Canon Fodder's Ascension from Pawn to World Unifier Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 13
Catalog of Wonders Novel 4Cite Yen Press US$3.99 February 10
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 11Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 12
Duchess in the Attic Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 9
Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Heir to a Monstermancer Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 13
The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 26Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 10
It's Tough Being a Necromancer Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 10
The Isle of Paramounts: Reborn Into a Slow Life Among the Strongest in the World Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11
Knight's & Magic Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 12
Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11
Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 13
Moscow 2160 NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Nagisa Natsunagi Still Wants to Be a High School Girl Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss: All These Beautiful, Problematic Girls in the First Town Have Gotten Really Attached to Me... Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Once Upon a Witch's Death: Celebration Rings Over Crystal Waters Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 10
Orc Eroica Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 12
The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Royal Spirits Are a Royal Pain! Give Me a Regular Romance Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 11
Sabikui Bisco Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
Secrets of the Silent Witch -another- Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 22Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
This Is the Wizard's Secret Weapon Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 10
The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 12
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - The Secret of the Rose Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 12
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 8Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 10
Worthless at Home, Whiz to the World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blazblue Entropy Effect X Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S gamePlease 91Act US$24.99 February 12
Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 gameCite Nintendo US$69.99 February 12
Romeo is a Dead Man PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NetEase US$49.99 February 12
Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma PS5, Xbox X|S gamePlease XSEED US$59.99 February 13
Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease Sega US$59.99 February 12


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
