North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 8-14
posted on by Alex Mateo
Beheneko: The Elf Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster anime, Otaku x Gal manga ship
The weekly North American Anime, Manga Releases article will be off next week, and will be back at the end of February.
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Beheneko: The Elf Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 10
|Beheneko: The Elf Girl's Cat is Secretly an S-Ranked Monster Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$99.98
|February 10
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$20.99
|February 10
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 GN 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 10
|Bless GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 10
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga - Book of Octavinelle GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 10
|Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 10
|First Love Reunion: A Decade Later, My High School Crush Is Determined to Make Me His! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|February 10
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 10
|Girl Crush GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 10
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$16.99
|February 10
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 47Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 10
|He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 10
|How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Omnibus GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|February 10
|I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 10
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Issak Omnibus GN 9-10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|February 10
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 10
|Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 10
|Love at First Memory GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 10
|A Man Who Defies the World of BL GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 10
|Mao GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 10
|Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin Deluxe GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$54.95
|February 10
|Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 10
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 23Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 10
|Natsume Wants to Blossom GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 10
|No God in Eden GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Otaku x Gal GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 10
|Please Look After the Dragon GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 10
|Pokémon: Scarlet & Violet GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$5.99
|February 10
|Rai Rai Rai GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 10
|Rainbows After Storms GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 10
|Ripples in the River GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Scattering His Virgin Bloom: Love Frenzy GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 10
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 10
|Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Thunder 3 GN 8Please
|Vertical
|US$13.95
|February 10
|Victoria of Many Faces GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 10
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 10
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Aharen-san is Indecipherable Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 10
|Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle GN 11Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|The Beast King: Master of Medicines GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Bibliophile Princess GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 11
|Bless GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|A Condition Called Love GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Manga - Book of Octavinelle GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 10
|Eden of Witches GN 6Please
|Kana
|US$11.69
|February 11
|Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 10
|First Love Reunion: A Decade Later, My High School Crush Is Determined to Make Me His! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|From Villainess to Healer: I Know the Cheat to Change My Fate GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 11
|Giant Killing GN 53Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|Girl Crush GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Haberdashery Ginmokusei GN 2Please
|Kuma
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 47Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|He Craves to be Teased by His Favorite ASMR Streamer GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 10
|I Can’t Stand Being Your Childhood Friend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|I Want to Love You Till Your Dying Day GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 10
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 11
|Kisses That Taste Like Lies GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 10
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Lilia’s Pregnancy Spells the World’s End GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Love at First Memory GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$8.99
|February 10
|A Man Who Defies the World of BL GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Mao GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Monster Musume: I Heart Monster Girls GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 23Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 10
|Natsume Wants to Blossom GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|No God in Eden GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Otaku x Gal GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 10
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 11
|Please Look After the Dragon GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Rai Rai Rai GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Rainbows After Storms GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Ripples in the River GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 11
|Scattering His Virgin Bloom: Love Frenzy GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 10
|The Small-Animallike Lady Is Adored by the Ice Prince GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 10
|Tease Me Harder: A Sweet and Kinky Romance GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Thunder 3 GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 10
|Victoria of Many Faces GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 10
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Omnibus Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$24.99
|February 10
|Catalog of Wonders Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|A Good Day Starts with Cats and Books NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Moscow 2160 NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Nagisa Natsunagi Still Wants to Be a High School Girl Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 10
|New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss: All These Beautiful, Problematic Girls in the First Town Have Gotten Really Attached to Me... Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Once Upon a Witch's Death: Celebration Rings Over Crystal Waters Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|February 10
|Orc Eroica Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Secrets of the Silent Witch -another- Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|This Is the Wizard's Secret Weapon Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.00
|February 10
|Virgin Knight: I Became the Frontier Lord in a World Ruled by Women Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 10
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 10
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|he Canon Fodder's Ascension from Pawn to World Unifier Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 13
|Catalog of Wonders Novel 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|February 10
|The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Disowned but Not Disheartened! Life Is Good with Overpowered Magic Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 12
|Duchess in the Attic Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 9
|Even a Replica Can Fall in Love Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Heir to a Monstermancer Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 13
|The Irregular at Magic High School Novel 26Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 10
|It's Tough Being a Necromancer Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 10
|The Isle of Paramounts: Reborn Into a Slow Life Among the Strongest in the World Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 11
|Knight's & Magic Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 12
|Kunon the Sorcerer Can See Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 11
|Mercedes and the Waning Moon: The Dungeoneering Feats of a Discarded Vampire Aristocrat Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 13
|Moscow 2160 NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Nagisa Natsunagi Still Wants to Be a High School Girl Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|New Game Plus After Defeating the Last Boss: All These Beautiful, Problematic Girls in the First Town Have Gotten Really Attached to Me... Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Once Upon a Witch's Death: Celebration Rings Over Crystal Waters Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 10
|Orc Eroica Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Playing Death Games to Put Food on the Table Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Reincarnated as a Sword Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 12
|The Reincarnation of the Strongest Exorcist in Another World Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 11
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Short Story Collection Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Royal Spirits Are a Royal Pain! Give Me a Regular Romance Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 11
|Sabikui Bisco Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|Secrets of the Silent Witch -another- Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|This Is the Wizard's Secret Weapon Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 10
|The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold To Another Kingdom Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 12
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - The Secret of the Rose Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 12
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 10
|Worthless at Home, Whiz to the World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blazblue Entropy Effect X Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S gamePlease
|91Act
|US$24.99
|February 12
|Mario Tennis Fever Switch 2 gameCite
|Nintendo
|US$69.99
|February 12
|Romeo is a Dead Man PS5, Xbox X|S, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NetEase
|US$49.99
|February 12
|Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma PS5, Xbox X|S gamePlease
|XSEED
|US$59.99
|February 13
|Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|February 12
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
