Death Stranding 2, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Mario Kart World Win at D.I.C.E. Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Death Stranding 2 wins 2 awards for audio design, technical achievement

Image via Amazon
© KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced the winners of the 29th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach won the awards for "Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design" and "Outstanding Technical Achievement."

Persona 5: The Phantom X won "Mobile Game of the Year," and Mario Kart World won "Racing Game of the Year."

AIAS has a full list of winners on its X/Twitter account. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year.

The AIAS is a not-for-project organization that recognizes achievements and advancements in the interactive arts.

Last year, Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot won the award for Game of the Year. The game also won the "Outstanding Achievement in Animation," "Outstanding Technical Achievement," "Family Game of the Year," and "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design" awards. Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tekken 8 won "Fighting Game of the Year" and Atlus and Studio Zero's Metaphor: ReFantazio won "Role-Playing Game of the Year."

Sources: 29th Annual DICE Awards 2026 livestream, AIAS' X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4)

