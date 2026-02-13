News
Death Stranding 2, Persona 5: The Phantom X, Mario Kart World Win at D.I.C.E. Awards
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Persona 5: The Phantom X won "Mobile Game of the Year," and Mario Kart World won "Racing Game of the Year."
AIAS has a full list of winners on its X/Twitter account. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 won Game of the Year.
The AIAS is a not-for-project organization that recognizes achievements and advancements in the interactive arts.
Last year, Team Asobi and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Astro Bot won the award for Game of the Year. The game also won the "Outstanding Achievement in Animation," "Outstanding Technical Achievement," "Family Game of the Year," and "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design" awards. Bandai Namco Entertainment's Tekken 8 won "Fighting Game of the Year" and Atlus and Studio Zero's Metaphor: ReFantazio won "Role-Playing Game of the Year."
