Astro Bot Wins Game of the Year at D.I.C.E. Awards

Astro Bot

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced the winners of the 28th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards on Thursday, and Team Asobi and'swon the award for Game of the Year. The game also won the "Outstanding Achievement in Animation," "Outstanding Technical Achievement," "Family Game of the Year," and "Outstanding Achievement in Game Design" awards.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Tekken 8 won "Fighting Game of the Year" and Atlus and Studio Zero 's Metaphor: ReFantazio won "Role-Playing Game of the Year."

Metaphor: ReFantazio was also nominated for "Outstanding Achievement in Story" but it did not win. Similarly Astro Bot was also nominated for "Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition" but did not win.

Other Japanese games nominated for awards this year included Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (nominated for "Outstanding Achievement in Animation," "Outstanding Achievement in Character," and "Role-Playing Game of the Year"), The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (nominated for "Adventure Game of the Year"), Super Mario Party Jamboree (nominated for "Family Game of the Year"), Dragon Ball : Sparking! Zero (nominated for "Fighting Game of the Year"), Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree (nominated for "Role-Playing Game of the Year"), and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (nominated for "Role-Playing Game of the Year").

IGN has a full list of winners.

The AIAS is a not-for-project organization that recognizes achievements and advancements in the interactive arts.

Last year, Nintendo 's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game won Adventure Game of the Year. Additionally, Street Fighter 6 won Fighting Game of the Year, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder won Family Game of the Year. The ceremony also inducted Nintendo composer and sound director Koji Kondo into the Hall of Fame.

