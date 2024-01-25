Koji Kondo Enters Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame

27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony to be held on February 15

Image courtesy of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced on Wednesday that they will honorcomposer and sound directoras a Hall of Fame inductee at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas on February 15. The ceremony will be livestreamed.

Kondo began working for Nintendo in 1984. He was behind the sound programming, music, and sound effects for both the original Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda games. He has also worked on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time , Super Mario Sunshine , New Super Mario Bros. , Super Mario Galaxy , The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword , Super Mario 3D World , and Super Mario Bros. Wonder games.

The AIAS is a not-for-project organization that recognizes achievements and advancements in the interactive arts. The annual D.I.C.E. Awards have recognized Tim Schafer (2022), Ed Boon (2021), Connie Booth (2020), Bonnie Ross (2019), Todd Howard (2017), Hideo Kojima (2016), Leslie Benzies (2014), Dan and Sam Houser (2014), Tim Sweeney (2012), Yū Suzuki (2003), Hironobu Sakaguchi (2000), and Shigeru Miyamoto (1998) in the past.



Source: Press release