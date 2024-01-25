×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Koji Kondo Enters Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences Hall of Fame

posted on by Anita Tai
27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony to be held on February 15

unnamed
Image courtesy of The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences
The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) announced on Wednesday that they will honor Nintendo composer and sound director Koji Kondo as a Hall of Fame inductee at the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards ceremony at the Aria Resort in Las Vegas on February 15. The ceremony will be livestreamed.

Kondo began working for Nintendo in 1984. He was behind the sound programming, music, and sound effects for both the original Super Mario Bros. and The Legend of Zelda games. He has also worked on The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Super Mario Sunshine, New Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Galaxy, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Super Mario 3D World, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder games.

The AIAS is a not-for-project organization that recognizes achievements and advancements in the interactive arts. The annual D.I.C.E. Awards have recognized Tim Schafer (2022), Ed Boon (2021), Connie Booth (2020), Bonnie Ross (2019), Todd Howard (2017), Hideo Kojima (2016), Leslie Benzies (2014), Dan and Sam Houser (2014), Tim Sweeney (2012), Yū Suzuki (2003), Hironobu Sakaguchi (2000), and Shigeru Miyamoto (1998) in the past.

Source: Press release

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives