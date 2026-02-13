Happinet Unveils Brigandine: Abyss Strategy Game for Release This Year

Happinet unveiled a new game in the Brigandine strategy game series titled Brigandine: Abyss on Thursday. The game will launch this year on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC via Steam . NIS America will release an English version of the game.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

Makoto Yamamoto ( Sengoku Basara series) is directing the game, with story by Izuru Matsuno ( Sengoku Basara series). Masayuki Horikawa ( Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance ) is supervising the game. Junko Kawano ( Suikoden series, Eiyuden Chronicle ) and Hayashi Niji ( Fire Emblem Heroes , Shadowverse ) are designing the characters. Rei Kondō ( Ōkami , Bayonetta , Fire Emblem: Three Houses ) is composing the music.

NIS America describes the game:

In this strategy RPG, you'll be managing resources and maneuvering from the world map before zooming in to do battle—on hexagonal grids! The tactical gameplay of prior games of the series is intact, meaning you'll have to consider every move carefully to survive.

Enjoy six new story campaigns or take control of any one of the twenty-four nations in Mission Mode. Whether you want to challenge your tactical acumen or take it easy, Brigandine: Abyss has a route for you.

The original Brigandine turn-based strategy game debuted for the PlayStation in 1998. Hearty Robin developed the game. Atlus published the game in the United States. The game's Brigandine: Grand Edition remake debuted in 2000 but was never released in English.

Matrix Software's Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia game launched digitally for the Switch in June 2020, and then launched for PlayStation 4 in December 2020. Happinet released the game on PC via Steam in May 2022.

Source: Brigandine: Abyss game's website