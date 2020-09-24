Happinet Releases Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Game for PS4 on December 10 Worldwide

Game gets "major updates" based on player feedback "close" to launch

Happinet announced on Thursday that it will release the Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia game physically and digitally worldwide for the PlayStation 4 on December 10. The company confirmed that the game will be playable on the PlayStation 5. Happinet also began streaming a trailer for the announcement.

Happinet will release "major updates and improvements based on Community feedback" for the game's Nintendo Switch release in 2019. The updates will launch "close" to the game's PS4 launch.

The game launched digitally for the Switch on June 25.

Happinet describes the game:

In Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, six countries in the Continent of Runersia have waged a war to conquer and unify the land under one nation. Players decide how their legend will unfold by selecting a country and creating their army of Rune Knights, exploring over 40 base locations and encountering over 100 unique knights and 50 types of monsters as they progress across Runersia. The original Brigandine turn-based strategy game debuted for the PlayStation in 1998. Hearty Robin developed the game. Atlus published the game in the United States. The game's Brigandine: Grand Edition remake debuted in 2000 but was never released in English.

In the game, players select one of six nations and control their rune knight heroes and various monsters in turn-based battles to control the entire continent. The Grand Edition remake of the game added a multiplayer feature.

Happinet filed a trademark for the game in July 2019.