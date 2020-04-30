Happinet Releases Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia Game Demo Before June 25 Switch Launch

Digital preorders go live for tactical RPG

Happinet released a playable demo for its upcoming game, Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, on Wednesday. The demo is available for download on the Nintendo eShop for the Nintendo Switch ahead of its full release on June 25. The tactical RPG is also currently available for digital preorders.

The demo features two modes: a Training Mode and a Trial Mode. The Training Mode offers players a tutorial on troop movement, invasion of bases, and combat, while the Trial Mode allows players to take on the role of the Brigandine of Justice, ruler of the Norzaleo Kingdom. The free-to-play demo is only playable up to 10 seasons or until players achieve occupation of seven bases, but can be replayed multiple times.

Happinet filed a trademark for the game on July 31.

Happinet describes the game:

In Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia, six countries in the Continent of Runersia have waged a war to conquer and unify the land under one nation. Players decide how their legend will unfold by selecting a country and creating their army of Rune Knights, exploring over 40 base locations and encountering over 100 unique knights and 50 types of monsters as they progress across Runersia. The original Brigandine turn-based strategy game debuted for the PlayStation in 1998. Hearty Robin developed the game. Atlus published the game in the United States. The game's Brigandine: Grand Edition remake debuted in 2000 but was never released in English.

In the game, players select one of six nations and control their rune knight heroes and various monsters in turn-based battles to control the entire continent. The Grand Edition remake of the game added a multiplayer feature.

Source: Press release