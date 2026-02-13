Capcom's Pragmata Game Streams World View Trailer

CAPCOM revealed a new "world view" trailer for its Pragmata game during Sony 's PlayStation State of Play livestream on Thursday. The video features Hugh and Diana "as they traverse a 3D printed Times Square-like area, dominated by massive structures."

English trailer



Japanese trailer



The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on April 24. The game has a demo available now for all four platforms.

CAPCOM delayed the game's release in June 2025. The game was first announced in 2020 and was originally slated for release in 2022, before delays.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before."