Sony Removes Previously Revealed Release Windows for Project Athia, Pragmata, Ghostwire: Tokyo Games

CES 2021 video with dates debuted last Tuesday

Sony removed the release date windows for Square Enix 's Project Athia game, CAPCOM 's Pragmata game, and the GhostWire: Tokyo game from the end card of its CES 2021 video.

When the video debuted last Tuesday, it stated that Project Athia will debut in January 2022 and that Pragmata has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. It also narrowed down the release window of the GhostWire: Tokyo game to October 2021.

Project Athia will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC. Square Enix describes Project Athia as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game. Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.

Pragmata will launch for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before." The company stated that it will reveal more information about the science-fiction title in 2021.

GhostWire: Tokyo will launch for PS5 and PC. Bethesda unveiled the game during its E3 press conference in June 2019. The company describes the game:

After strange disappearances hit Tokyo's population, it's up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil. Armed with your own mysterious spectral abilities, you will face down the occult, unravel conspiracy theories and experience urban legends like never before. Don't fear the unknown. Attack it.