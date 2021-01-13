Sony Reveals New Dates for Project Athia, Pragmata, GhostWire: Tokyo Games

Project Athia debuts in January 2022, Pragmata delayed to 2023

Sony announced the release dates of some PlayStation 5 game titles, including Square Enix 's Project Athia and CAPCOM 's Pragmata , in a video for the CES 2021 digital event on Tuesday. It also narrowed down the release date of the GhostWire: Tokyo game to October this year.

Project Athia will debut on January 2022. The game is also slated for a PC release, but Sony did not reveal whether it would also release on PC on the same date.

Square Enix describes Project Athia as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game. Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata , in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.

Pragmata has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. The game will also launch for Xbox Series X and PC.

Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before." The company stated that it will reveal more information about the science-fiction title in 2021.

Sources: Sony, Famitsu.com (ミル☆吉村) via Otakomu