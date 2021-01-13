News
Sony Reveals New Dates for Project Athia, Pragmata, GhostWire: Tokyo Games
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Sony announced the release dates of some PlayStation 5 game titles, including Square Enix's Project Athia and CAPCOM's Pragmata, in a video for the CES 2021 digital event on Tuesday. It also narrowed down the release date of the GhostWire: Tokyo game to October this year.
Project Athia will debut on January 2022. The game is also slated for a PC release, but Sony did not reveal whether it would also release on PC on the same date.
Square Enix describes Project Athia as a story-led, action/adventure game. Square Enix subsidiary studio Luminous Productions is developing the game. Square Enix established the Luminous Productions studio, headed by Final Fantasy XV director Hajime Tabata, in 2018. Tabata resigned from both Square Enix and Luminous Productions in October 2018.
Pragmata has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. The game will also launch for Xbox Series X and PC.
Pragmata is "set in a dystopian near-future on Earth's Moon." CAPCOM added the game will make "full use of new next-gen tech, such as ray-tracing, to create a breathtaking and immersive sci-fi setting like never before." The company stated that it will reveal more information about the science-fiction title in 2021.
Sources: Sony, Famitsu.com (ミル☆吉村) via Otakomu