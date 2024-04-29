Guilty Gear Strive Game Adds Slayer to Roster

"Amber Fest with Kind Neighbors" additional battle stage also announced

Arc System Works revealed in a new trailer for the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game on Monday that the character Slayer will be added as a DLC playable character in the next character update for season 3 on May 30. The game will also add the "Amber Fest with Kind Neighbors" additional battle stage to round out the season 3 updates.

Slayer joins previously announced DLC characters Elphelt Valentine, A.B.A. and Johnny.

The game will also have a new "TEAM OF 3" three-on-three mode, that pits teams of three players against each other. The mode will debut in 2024. Arc System Works will reveal more details at a later date.

"Season 3" launched last August with the game's 10th character Johnny.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to COVID-19.

Arc System Works released the game for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Game Pass in March 2023.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC contains a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack.

The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched in August 2021. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched in November 2021 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched in January 2022 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional battle stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" in March 2022. The game launched its "Another Story" DLC in April 2022.

The game's "Season 2" of characters launched with the sixth DLC character Bridget in August 2022. Its seventh DLC character Sin Kiske launched in November 2022. The eighth character "Bedman?" joined the roster in April 2023. The last DLC character for the second season ass Asuka R# launched in May 2023.