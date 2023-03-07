Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Launches for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PC

Game originally launched for PS4, PS5, PC in June 2021

Guilty Gear -Strive-

The official Twitter account of the Guilty Gearannounced on Tuesday thefighting game's Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass and PC via Game Pass release has launched worldwide.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC in June 2021, delayed from April 2021. Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. The game's initial roster includes Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game's first DLC character Goldlewis Dickinson launched in July 2021. The second DLC character Jack O' launched in August 2021. The third DLC character Happy Chaos launched in November 2021 along with the game's new “Room Customization” feature. The fourth DLC character Baiken launched in January 2022 along with the game's free "Combo Maker" update and an additional Battle Stage. The fifth DLC character Testament launched with the game's free "Digital Figure Mode" in March 2022. The game launched its "Another Story" DLC on April 29. The game's "Season 2" of characters launched with the sixth DLC character Bridget in August 2022. Its seventh DLC character Sin Kiske launched on November 24.

The first season pass of the game features five additional characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and an extra story. The "Season 2" DLC will contain a total of four playable DLC characters, two new battle stages, and the second color pack.