Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Delayed Again to June 11

Company said it needs time to "polish some aspects of the game"

Arc System Works announced on Twitter on Thursday that it is delaying its release of the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game from April 9 to June 11. Arc System Works stated it received "valuable feedback" after a recent open beta test, and the company would "like to make the most of this opportunity to provide the best game possible." The company said it therefore needs some more time to "polish some aspects of the game, such as the online lobbies and the server's stability."

Arc System Works had planned to launch Guilty Gear -Strive- on April 6, 2021 for the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game, and on April 9, 2021 for the Standard Edition of the game. The game will release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Those who pre-order the game will get special colors for Sol and Ky. The Deluxe Edition includes the first season pass (with five new characters, five colors for each character, two stages, and extra story). The Ultimate Edition will include the first season pass, digital soundtrack and artwork, and Ultimate Edition special colors.

Arc System Works previously delayed the release of the game from late 2020 due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, Zato-1, Ramlethal, Leo Whitefang, Nagoriyuki, Giovanna, Anji, and I-NO. The game will have an initial roster of 15 characters at launch.

Arc System Works also stated in the livestream that there is a Steam sale right now for the Guilty Gear franchise.

Source: Arc System Works ' Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.