Bandai Namco Ent. to Publish Guilty Gear -Strive- Game in Europe, Asia

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that it will release Arc System Works ' Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan) this fall. A closed beta test for the game will run from April 16-19.

The PlayStation game will launch in late 2020 in Japan. The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, and Zato-1.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.

