Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Gets Arcade Version

Fighting game launches on PS4 late this year

Arc System Works announced on Sunday that its upcoming Guilty Gear -Strive- PlayStation 4 fighting game will also get an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service. A demo will be available at the Japan Amusement Expo (JAEPO) event in Chiba on February 8.

The PS4 version of the game will launch in late 2020. Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, and Faust.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.