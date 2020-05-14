Guilty Gear -Strive- Game Delayed to Early 2021

Producer Takeshi Yamanaka cites COVID-19, quality improvements as reasons for delay

Arc System Works producer Takeshi Yamanaka announced on Friday that the company is delaying the release of the Guilty Gear -Strive- fighting game from late 2020 to early 2021. Yamanaka stated regarding the delay:

While our company's staff and our business partners are putting in a sincere effort in dealing with the changes due to the spread of COVID-19, every aspect of our development schedule has faced delays. In addition, we have decided to set up a schedule to further improve the quality of the game responding to everyone's help and feedback from the recent closed beta test.

Bandai Namco Entertainment will release the game in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia (except in South Korea and Japan). The game will also have an arcade version through the ALL.Net P-ras MULTI Version 3 service.

Daisuke Ishiwatari is the game's general director, and Akira Katano is directing the game. Previously revealed characters include: Sol Badguy, Ky Kiske, May, Axl Low, Chipp Zanuff, Potemkin, Faust, Millia Rage, and Zato-1.

Guilty Gear Xrd REV 2 , the series' latest entry, was marketed as both a new entry in the series and as a lower-priced online update for Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator . The game launched for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and PC in May 2017, and also launched in arcades in Japan in the same month.

The original Guilty Gear fighting game debuted on PlayStation on May 14, 1998.