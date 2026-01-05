News
Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Ranks at #6 on NYT December Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

Image via Amazon
© Gege Akutami, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media
The 28th volume of Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen manga ranked at #6 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early December.

The manga on this month's list include:

The 19th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #4 in November. The 42nd volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #5, the 15th volume of Dandadan at #9, and first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #14 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

