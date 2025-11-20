News
Chainsaw Man Manga Ranks at #4 on NYT November Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
The 19th volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #4 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early November.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
The manga on this month's list include:
- #4 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 19
- #5 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 42
- #9 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 15
- #14 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
The 27th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #7 in October. The third volume of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run ranked at #10, the 14th volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #12, the 26th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #13, and the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #15 in the same month.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list