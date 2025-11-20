News
Chainsaw Man Manga Ranks at #4 on NYT November Bestseller List

posted on by Adriana Hazra

Image via Amazon
© Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media
The 19th volume of Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man manga ranked at #4 on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early November.

The manga on this month's list include:

The 27th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #7 in October. The third volume of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run ranked at #10, the 14th volume of Kaiju No. 8 at #12, the 26th volume of Jujutsu Kaisen at #13, and the first volume of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at #15 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.

Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list

