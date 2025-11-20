Kaya-chan Isn't Scary Anime's 2nd Promo Video Unveils More Cast, Staff, Theme Song Artists, January 11 Debut

The staff of the television anime adaptation Yuritaro 's Kaya-chan Isn't Scary ( Kaya-chan wa Kowakunai ) horror action manga revealed on Thursday additional cast and staff, theme song artists, a second promotional video, and the anime's January 11 premiere. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Maboroshi no Yukue" (The Phantom's Destination) by Isekaijoucho , and the ending theme song "Playmour feat. Kaya-chan" (as voiced by Azusa Tachibana ) by artists SAKED and TAO.

The newly announced cast are:

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kaya-Papa (Shizuo Satō)

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

Mamiko Noto as Kaya-Mama (Mirai Satō)

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

Haruka Tomatsu as Nana Ebisumori

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

Yoshiko Sakakibara as Mutsu Ebisumori

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

New additional staff includes:

The anime will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on January 11 at 5:30 p.m. JST, and on AT-X at 9:00 p.m. JST. The anime will air on WOWOW starting on January 13.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Ikehata ( 365 Days to the Wedding , Kiratto Pri☆Chan ) is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Shigeru Murakoshi ( Zombie Land Saga , Ninja Kamui ) is overseeing the series scripts, Tarō Yamada and Hiroyuki Moriguchi are designing the characters, and Kohta Yamamoto and Shun Narita are composing the music. Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director.

Seven Seas has licensed the manga, and released the first volume on April 29. The company describes the manga:

Kaya-chan is a notorious problem child in her kindergarten, but none of the adults know her secret--till Chie-sensei is put in charge and learns of Kaya-chan's hidden ability to see evil spirits and vanquish them with a punch! What will happen to this five-year-old who gets in trouble when she's only trying to help?

The manga launched on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in April 2022. Shinchosha released the manga's seventh compiled book volume on June 9, and will release the eighth volume on January 8.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.