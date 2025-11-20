News
Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Game's Into the Abyss DLC Launches
posted on by Anita Tai
Marvelous USA released the the Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion game's new Into the Abyss expansion DLC on November 13.
The expansion features the Survey Zone: Locus Initi, which includes new Femto-powered enemies, a new Axiom base, new equipment, as well as a new storyline.
The DLC is included for Digital Deluxe and Super Digital Deluxe Edition owners. It is also available as a separate purchase.
The game launched on September 5 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The game also had a physical release for consoles.
Marvelous launched the original Daemon X Machina game for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight (Macross Frontier, Aquarion) animated a prologue video for the game. Shōji Kawamori (Macross) was the mechanical designer, and Yūsuke Kozaki (Fire Emblem) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata, and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.
Source: Press release