Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion Game's Into the Abyss DLC Launches

Expansion includes new map, storyline, equipment, enemies

Marvelous USA released the the Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion game's new Into the Abyss expansion DLC on November 13.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;">&nbsp;</span>

The expansion features the Survey Zone: Locus Initi, which includes new Femto-powered enemies, a new Axiom base, new equipment, as well as a new storyline.

The DLC is included for Digital Deluxe and Super Digital Deluxe Edition owners. It is also available as a separate purchase.

The game launched on September 5 for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The game also had a physical release for consoles.

Marvelous launched the original Daemon X Machina game for the Nintendo Switch in September 2019. The game launched for PC via Steam worldwide in February 2020. Anime studio Satelight ( Macross Frontier , Aquarion ) animated a prologue video for the game. Shōji Kawamori ( Macross ) was the mechanical designer, and Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) designed the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto composed the music. Ken Awata, and Ken Karube directed the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda produced the game.

Source: Press release