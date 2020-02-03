Daemon x Machina Game Gets PC Release on February 13

Game launched for Switch in September

XSEED Games announced on Monday that Marvelous Entertainment 's Daemon X Machina game will launch for Windows PC via Steam worldwide on February 13. The company also began streaming a trailer for the announcement.

The game is available for pre-order now at a discount. People who purchase the game during the pre-order period or within one month after its launch will receive exclusive in-game bonus content such as an Arsenal mech, Outer charcacter suits, and a set of five weapons.

The PC release will have visual upgrades, additional customization options, and support for gamepads and keyboard and mouse. The release will include all previous content updates except for some licensed DLC.

The game launched for the Nintendo Switch on September 13. Anime studio Satelight ( Macross Frontier , Aquarion ) animated a prologue video for the game.

Marvelous Entertainment describes the game:

When the moon tore apart, the sky bled red with light, ushering in an apocalyptic new age…and to survive, you must fight. As a mercenary, defend Earth through high-speed combat against corrupted robots in a series of missions from the cockpit of your Arsenal, a fully customizable mech. Equip your Arsenal with a vast array of parts and weapons, obtain more from downed enemy Arsenals, and swap them on the fly to suit your strategy in the face of ever-rising threats.

Shoji Kawamori ( Macross ) is the mechanical designer and Yūsuke Kozaki ( Fire Emblem ) is designing the characters. Junichi Nakatsuru and Rio Hamamoto are composing the music. Ken Awata and Ken Karube are directing the game. Kenichiro Tsukuda is producing the game.

Source: Press release