Blooming Love Manga Ends in Shonen Jump+ on December 2

Image via Amazon Japan © Shueisha, Daichi Kawada

The 57th chapter of Daichi Kawada 's Blooming Love ( Hanninmae no Koibito ) manga announced on Tuesday that the manga will end in its next chapter on December 2.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

One day, when I was making school supplies in the art room, a very scary-looking girl was staring at me...!? Crafts girl vs. art boy romantic comedy!!

Kawada launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform in May 2023. Shueisha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on August 4, and will ship the seventh volume on January 5.

Source: Shonen Jump+