News
Blooming Love Manga Ends in Shonen Jump+ on December 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Daichi Kawada launched manga in May 2023
The 57th chapter of Daichi Kawada's Blooming Love (Hanninmae no Koibito) manga announced on Tuesday that the manga will end in its next chapter on December 2.
MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:
One day, when I was making school supplies in the art room, a very scary-looking girl was staring at me...!? Crafts girl vs. art boy romantic comedy!!
Kawada launched the series on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ platform in May 2023. Shueisha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on August 4, and will ship the seventh volume on January 5.
Source: Shonen Jump+