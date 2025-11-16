GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis Manga Has Anime in the Works

Manga creator KENT announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Sunday that the GAEA-TIMA the Gigantis manga has an anime adaptation in the works.

Image via KENT's X/Twitter © KENT

Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and describes the story:

A gigantic monster devastates a small, seaside town. Ten years later, the resilient community has emerged as a tourist destination, when the monster, known as GAEA-TIMA, returns. Miyako, a local hero and survivor of the first attack, pushes to find a scientific solution to the problem of the giant creatures known as “gigantis.” But is humanity capable of responding to violence with anything except more violence?

KENT launched the series in Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine in June 2023. Kodansha shipped the sixth compiled book volume on July 18 and will ship the seventh volume on November 20. Kodansha USA shipped the third volume on September 30 and will ship the fourth volume on November 25.

KENT launched the COLORLESS manga on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border website in January 2019, and ended it in November 2022. LEED Publishing released the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume in February 2023. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and released the third volume in December 2022.