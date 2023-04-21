Colorless Manga Author KENT Launches New Manga in June

New manga titled Daikaijū Gertima centers on port town that both suffered disaster, thrived due to kaijū

The May issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Young Magazine revealed on Thursday that manga creator KENT will launch a new manga titled Daikaijū Gertima (Note: Romanization not confirmed) in the magazine's July issue on June 20.

© KENT, Kodansha

In the manga's story, a giant monster (kaijū) suddenly appeared from the sea one day along with a big wave at the port town of Sukuba, causing a disaster. However, the monster then dissolved into the ocean, becoming rich nutrients for the marine life in the area. As a result, Sukuba's economy thrived. The monster started to be called Gertima, the god of the harvest. 10 years later, a monster has appeared again in the town.

KENT launched the COLORLESS manga on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border website in January 2019, and ended it in November 2022. LEED Publishing released the manga's seventh and final compiled book volume on February 20.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and released the third volume in December 2022.