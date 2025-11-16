A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Anime Reveals More Cast, Theme Song Artists

Kadokawa revealed during MF Bunko J 's Fall School Festival 2025 special livestream on Sunday new cast members and the theme song artists for the television anime adaptation of VTuber Natsume 's A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans ( Jingai Kyōshitsu no Ningen-girai Kyōshi: Hitoma-sensei, Watashi-tachi ni Ningen o Oshiete Kuremasu ka......? ) debut light novel series. Masayoshi Ōishi will perform the opening theme song "Ningen" (Human). Kyōka Minazuki (as voiced by Sora Amamiya ), Isaki Ōgami (as voiced by Saori Ōnishi ), Sui Usami (as voiced by Maria Naganawa ), and Tobari Haneda (as voiced by Rui Tanabe ) will perform the ending theme song "Ningen Come True."

The newly announced cast are:

Manami Numakura as Karin Ryuzaki

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©来栖夏芽／KADOKAWA／不知火高校製作委員会

Misato Fukuen as Machi Nezu

Reina Ueda as Neneko Kurosawa

Yui Ishikawa as Aoi Wakaba

Yui Horie as Maki Okonogi

The anime will premiere in January.

The anime stars:

Toshiki Masuda as Rei Hitoma

as Rei Hitoma Sora Amamiya as Kyōka Minazuki

as Kyōka Minazuki Saori Ōnishi as Isaki Ōgami

as Isaki Ōgami Maria Naganawa as Sui Usami

as Sui Usami Rui Tanabe as Tobari Haneda

Akira Iwanaga ( Kingdom season 2, Arifureta - From Commonplace to World's Strongest ) is directing the anime at asread . Katsuhiko Takayama ( Baka and Test - Summon the Beasts two seasons, Protocol: Rain ) is in charge of series scripts, and Maiko Okada ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

Yen Press publishes the light novels in English and describes the story:

I'm Rei Hitoma, a self-professed misanthrope, thanks to some past trauma. Just when I thought my new teaching job in the mountains would provide a chill, rejuvenating environment, it turns out that this school is actually for demi-humans who want to become full-fledged human beings! There's a mermaid, a werewolf, a rabbit, and a bird...all of whom are now my charges. It's my duty to teach them about humankind—and maybe in the process, I'll learn a few things myself. This isn't an alternate world or a case of reincarnation. It's just the story of a teacher at a somewhat peculiar school, and his students who are striving to become human.

The light novels launched with its first volume with illustration by Sai Izumi in February 2022. Kadokawa published the fourth volume on February 25.

Atsu Benino 's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 2022. The manga ended on July 26, and the fourth and final volume shipped on September 26. Yen Press also publishes the manga in English.

