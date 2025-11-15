You Don't Know Gunma Yet Light Anime's 2nd Teaser Reveals Theme Song

SKY PerfecTV! 's Tetsudō Channel announced the theme song for Omae wa Mada Gunma o Shiranai ~Reiwa-ban~ ( You Don't Know Gunma Yet ~Reiwa Version~ ), the "light anime" adaptation of Hiroto Ida 's Omae wa Mada Gunma o Shiranai ( You Don't Know Gunma Yet ) manga, in its second teaser promotional video on Saturday.

The teaser video previews the theme song "Jōmo Karuta ~Reiwa-ban" (Jōmo Karuta~Reiwa Version) performed by Masayuki Deguchi . Jōmo Karuta is a real-life local Gunma variant of the traditional Japanese card game karuta.





Image via PR Times ©井田ヒロト／新潮社／「おまグン」製作委員会

The anime will premiere in January 2026 on SKY PerfecTV! 's Tetsudō Channel





The cast includes:

Publishing and anime production company IMAGICA Infos is producing the series.

Tetsuya Tatamitani ( Africa Salaryman , Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord ) is directing and composing the series. Kōhei Nakayama and Emi Saitō are writing the script. Akihito Masui is composing the music for the series and Miura Tōko is directing the music. Kazuya Takahashi is production supervisor.

The comedy manga centers on Nori Kamitsuki, who moves from Chiba Prefecture to a fictionalized version of Gunma Prefecture northwest of Tokyo, and the story focuses on Gunma's culture. Before moving to Gunma, Kamitsuki only sees that the prefecture has a fearsome reputation on the net. Upon moving, he soon makes contact with the people who hold a strong love of Gunma's culture.

Ida launched the manga on Shinchosha 's manga website Kurage Bunch in October 2013, and ended it in May 2019. Shinchosha published 11 compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga inspired a 12-episode series of anime shorts that premiered in April 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

DNP speaheaded the concept of "light anime" to create animation at a lower cost on a more "timely" schedule compared to the traditional animation production workflow. The Balloon label aim to produce four new titles in the 2026 fiscal year, with a goal of establishing a workflow capable of producing 10 or more projects a year by 2028.



