XSEED Games Cancels Release of Corpse Party Tetralogy Pack

XSEED Games announced on Friday it has canceled the release ofgame collection forSwitch, both the physical release, and the digital offerings of previously unreleasedgames featured in the

The company stated:

Though we previously released entries in the Corpse Party series on console platforms and digital storefronts in the West, we were informed that the contents of several games in the Tetralogy Pack did not comply with current platform guidelines.

XSEED Games apologized to fans, and stated it "[remains] committed" to working with MAGES. to bring Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion (which was not part of the Corpse Party Tetralogy Pack ) to the West. The company stated it will share more details on that release when it is able.

Marvelous Europe had previously announced it would release the collection in Europe, and it has not yet posted any updates regarding its planned launch. ANN has reached out to Marvelous Europe and will update this article if we receive a response.

XSEED had stated in October it ran into an "unanticipated complication" with the release, which could prevent its release for the Switch in the Americas. The company at that time halted physical pre-orders.

The company announced on August 25 the Switch collection's release in the West for 2025.

The Corpse Party Tetralogy Pack collection launched in Japan on August 7. The digital versions of all four games on the Japanese Nintendo Store state all four games have English support.

The collection includes the Corpse Party , Corpse Party: Book of Shadows , Corpse Party: Sweet Sachiko's Hysteric Birthday Bash , and Corpse Party: Blood Drive games.

The limited edition in Japan includes a Blu-ray Disc for Corpse Party: Tortured Souls -Bōgyaku Sareta Tamashii no Jukyō- , the original video anime series inspired by the games.

MAGES. delayed the global release of Corpse Party II: Darkness Distortion , MAGES. and &TEAM GrisGris' sequel to the Corpse Party horror game, for Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam from 2025 to 2026 to further improve the game's quality. The company revealed a version for PlayStation 5 in the same announcement. The game was originally delayed from fall 2024 to 2025.

The game franchise inspired two live-action films. The first opened in Japan in August 2015, and the second opened in July 2016. The franchise has also inspired two OVAs and multiple manga series.

