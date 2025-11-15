News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw 2
|Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment
|Koei Tecmo Games
|November 6
|73,183
|73,183
|2
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|54,904
|1,205,487
|3
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|54,413
|2,071,827
|4
|NSw
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|32,682
|264,932
|5
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|29,662
|750,484
|6
|NSw 2
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|13,011
|97,467
|7
|PS5
|Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|October 30
|10,261
|107,073
|8
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17
|8,378
|371,140
|9
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,422
|8,248,840
|10
|NSw 2
|Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV
|Nintendo
|July 24
|5,356
|75,139
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,785
|4,041,032
|12
|NSw
|Magical Craft: Neko to Mahō no Dress
|Imagineer
|November 6
|4,709
|4,709
|13
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2
|3,850
|94,146
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|3,279
|6,467,988
|15
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|3,209
|1,409,700
|16
|PS5
|Ghost of Yotei
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 2
|3,203
|180,276
|17
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|Aniplex
|August 1
|2,108
|146,337
|18
|PS5
|Monster Hunter Wilds
|CAPCOM
|February 28
|2,021
|831,959
|19
|NSw
|Tales of Xillia Remastered
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 30
|2,012
|12,382
|20
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|1,964
|1,658,406
Source: Famitsu