News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: November 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSw 2Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Koei Tecmo Games November 6 73,183 73,183
2NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 54,904 1,205,487
3NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 54,413 2,071,827
4NSwDragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 32,682 264,932
5NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 29,662 750,484
6NSw 2Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 13,011 97,467
7PS5Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake Square Enix October 30 10,261 107,073
8NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17 8,378 371,140
9NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,422 8,248,840
10NSw 2Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV Nintendo July 24 5,356 75,139
11NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,785 4,041,032
12NSwMagical Craft: Neko to Mahō no Dress Imagineer November 6 4,709 4,709
13NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2 3,850 94,146
14NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 3,279 6,467,988
15NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 3,209 1,409,700
16PS5Ghost of Yotei Sony Interactive Entertainment October 2 3,203 180,276
17NSwDemon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Aniplex August 1 2,108 146,337
18PS5Monster Hunter Wilds CAPCOM February 28 2,021 831,959
19NSwTales of Xillia Remastered Bandai Namco Entertainment October 30 2,012 12,382
20NSwNintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 1,964 1,658,406

Source: Famitsu

