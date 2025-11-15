News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children earns 5.8% rating; Shabake makes list with 2.6% rating
Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% rating.
Makoto Shinkai's The Place Promised in Our Early Days anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, November 7 at 12:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 9 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 8 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 9 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 9 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia final season
|NTV
|November 8 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 8 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|You and Idol Precure♪
|TV Asahi
|November 9 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Shabake
|Fuji TV
|November 7 (Fri)
|23:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 8 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|November 8 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)