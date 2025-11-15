×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children earns 5.8% rating; Shabake makes list with 2.6% rating

Wolf Children 4K UHD
Image courtesy of GKIDS
© 2012 “Wolf Children” Film Partners
Mamoru Hosoda's Wolf Children anime film aired on NTV on Friday, November 7 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 5.8% rating.

Makoto Shinkai's The Place Promised in Our Early Days anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, November 7 at 12:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 9 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.0
Detective Conan NTV November 8 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 9 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
One Piece Fuji TV November 9 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
3.4
My Hero Academia final season NTV November 8 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.1
Doraemon TV Asahi November 8 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.9
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi November 9 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Shabake Fuji TV November 7 (Fri) 23:30 30 min.
2.6
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 8 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E November 8 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 27-November 2
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives