The Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Anime Reveals July 2026 Debut in Teaser Video

Kadokawa revealed during MF Bunko J 's Fall School Festival 2025 special livestream on Sunday a teaser video for the second season of the television anime of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series. The video reveals the second season will debut in July 2026.

The event also revealed character designs for Scarlet and Mia, and revealed designs for Alicia, Siesta, and Nagisa Natsunagi at 12 years old.

Scarlet Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Mia Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Alicia age 12 Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Siesta age 12 Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Nagisa Natsunagi age 12 Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©二語十・うみぼうず/KADOKAWA/たんもし2製作委員会

returns to direct the second season atis again in charge of series scripts, andis again designing the characters.

The returning cast includes:

The anime's second season was first announced in July 2022.

The anime's first season premiered with a one-hour special in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation began streaming the anime in July 2021, and also streamed an English dub. Funimation describes the story:

The series follows Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who is always getting into trouble, as he finds himself the assistant of Siesta, a globe-trotting detective, and the two of them solve a series of mysteries. But after years of adventuring and saving lives, Siesta mysteriously dies, though her legacy will shape the lives of Kimihiko and others as they move forward.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the 13th volume on July 25. Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English.

Hoko Hinachi and Minori Chigusa launched a new spinoff novel titled Charlotte wa Tada, Jiken o Tokitai. Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. Code:RED in May 2024. Nigojū is credited for the original work and as a supervisor for the novel.

Mugiko launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020, and ended it in October 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth and final compiled book volume in October 2023.

