Mugiko's The Detective is Already Dead Manga Ends

Original novels' manga adaptation launched in 2020

© Mugiko, Nigojū, Umibōzu, Kadokawa

Monthly Comic Alive

Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru

The December issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's manga adaptation ofand's) light novel series on Friday.

The magazine stated in October 2021 that the manga would reach its climax in the magazine in November 2021. The magazine published an epilogue for the manga's then current arc in December 2021, and announced the manga's short hiatus. The manga returned in March 2022, and started the adaptation of the original novels' third volume.

Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English, and it describes the story:

​Kimihiko Kimizuka has always been a magnet for trouble and intrigue. For as long as he can remember, he's been stumbling across murder scenes or receiving mysterious attache cases to transport. When he met Siesta, a brilliant detective fighting a secret war against an organization of pseudohumans, he couldn't resist the call to become her assistant and join her on an epic journey across the world. …Until a year ago, that is. Now he's returned to a life that is normal and tepid by comparison, knowing the adventure must be over. After all, the detective is already dead.

Mugiko launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020, and Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on October 23.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the 10th volume on October 25.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub .

Source: Monthly Comic Alive December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.