The Detective is Already Dead Manga Takes Break, Starts Adaptation of 3rd Novel in March

Manga ended current arc on December 25

The February issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine revealed on December 25 that Mugiko 's manga adaptation of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru ) light novel series is taking a break, and will return to adapt the original novels' third volume starting in the May issue on March 26.

The December issue of the magazine had stated in October the manga would reach its climax in the magazine on November 27. The magazine published an epilogue for the current arc on December 25.

Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English, and it describes the story:

​Kimihiko Kimizuka has always been a magnet for trouble and intrigue. For as long as he can remember, he's been stumbling across murder scenes or receiving mysterious attache cases to transport. When he met Siesta, a brilliant detective fighting a secret war against an organization of pseudohumans, he couldn't resist the call to become her assistant and join her on an epic journey across the world. …Until a year ago, that is. Now he's returned to a life that is normal and tepid by comparison, knowing the adventure must be over. After all, the detective is already dead.

Mugiko launched the manga in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020, and Kadokawa published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on December 23.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the sixth volume on November 25.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered on July 4. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub.