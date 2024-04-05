The Detective is Already Dead Gets Spinoff Novel About Charlotte

Spinoff novel ships on May 24

The official Twitter account for Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday that the novels will have a new spinoff novel titled Charlotte wa Tada, Jiken o Tokitai. Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. Code:RED that will ship on May 24. Hoko Hinachi is penning the novel, and Minori Chigusa is drawing the art. Nigojū is credited for the original work and as a supervisor for the novel.

Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English, and it describes the story:

​Kimihiko Kimizuka has always been a magnet for trouble and intrigue. For as long as he can remember, he's been stumbling across murder scenes or receiving mysterious attache cases to transport. When he met Siesta, a brilliant detective fighting a secret war against an organization of pseudohumans, he couldn't resist the call to become her assistant and join her on an epic journey across the world. …Until a year ago, that is. Now he's returned to a life that is normal and tepid by comparison, knowing the adventure must be over. After all, the detective is already dead.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the 11th volume on March 25.

The novels inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English dub . The anime will have a sceond season.

Mugiko launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020, and ended it in October 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2023.

Source: The Detective Is Already Dead franchise 's official Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.