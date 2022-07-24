The Detective is Already Dead Anime Gets 2nd Season

Announcement video, visual, congratulatory illustrations revealed

The "Natsu no Gakuensai 2022" event for Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J light novel imprint announced on Sunday that the television anime of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series is getting a second season. The presenters of the event showed an announcement trailer for the new season, and also revealed a visual.

The event also revealed congratulatory illustrations from Mugiko , poni, and Moyashi Ime.

The first season premiered with a one-hour special in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation began streaming the anime in July 2021, and also streamed an English dub. Funimation describes the story:

The series follows Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who is always getting into trouble, as he finds himself the assistant of Siesta, a globe-trotting detective, and the two of them solve a series of mysteries. But after years of adventuring and saving lives, Siesta mysteriously dies, though her legacy will shape the lives of Kimihiko and others as they move forward.

Manabu Kurihara ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! character designer/chief animation director) directed the anime at ENGI . Kazuya Miura and Shin'ichi Fukumoto served as the animation superivsor and the assistant director, respectively. Deko Akao ( Arakawa Under the Bridge , Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town ) was in charge of the series scripts. Yōsuke Itō ( Hensuki , Holmes of Kyoto , King's Game The Animation ) designed the characters. Yuuyu , Naoki Tani , and Tatsuya Yano composed the music, and INCS Toenter produced the music.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019.

Mugiko launched a manga adaptation in Monthly Comic Alive in May 2020. The manga is currently adapting the third novel.

Sources: Press release, Natsu no Gakuensai 2022 livestream