5th Girls und Panzer das Finale Film Opens in 2026

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced on Sunday that the fifth film in the six-part Girls und Panzer das Finale film series will open in Japan in 2026. The company also revealed a teaser visual, which features protagonist Miho Nishizumi boarding the Panzer IV H (D Modified), and facing off against St. Gloriana Girls' College and the Mk. IV Infantry tank Churchill Mk.VII, foreshadowing the finals of the Winter Continuous Track Cup.

Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © GIRLS und PANZER Finale Projekt

The Girls und Panzer television anime premiered in October 2012 and had 12 episodes. The Girls und Panzer der Film anime film followup opened in Japan in November 2015.

The first Girls und Panzer das Finale film opened in Japan in 59 theaters in December 2017. The film features new characters from BC Freedom High School as they engage in a winter battle.

The second film opened in Japan in June 2019. The film depicts the finale of the battle between Ooarai Girls Academy and BC Freedom High School, and also shows the battles for Kuromorimine Girls Academy, Pravda Girls High School, and other schools.

The third film opened in Japanese theaters in March 2021. The film features six more schools competing on three additional battlegrounds.

The fourth film opened in Japan in October 2023. The fourth film continues with Ooarai's battle with Continuation (Jaktkosota) High School, after the loss of important teammates at the onset of the match in the third film. The film also shows the match between two strong schools, Kuromorimine and St. Gloriana, with Kuromorimine headed up by Maho's successor Erika, and St. Gloriana's commander Darjeeling in her last match.

The Girls und Panzer franchise also has an upcoming four-part theatrical anime project based on Maruko Nii 's Girls und Panzer: Motto Love Love Sakusen Desu! spinoff manga. The films will open in order on December 26, January 30, March 6, and April 10. The manga follows the unknown daily lives of the Ooarai Girls Team and other students. Maruko Nii launched the manga in 2013 in Kadokawa 's (then Media Factory 's) Monthly Comic Alive magazine.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.