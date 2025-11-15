Classroom of the Elite Season 4 Anime Unveils April Premiere, Trailer, Key Visual, Cast

Kadokawa revealed during MF Bunko J 's Fall School Festival 2025 special livestream on Sunday the Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 ( Yōkoso Jitsuryoku Shijō Shugi no Kyōshitsu e 4th Season 2-nen Sei Hen 1 Gakki ) anime will premiere in April 2026, along with a key visual and new cast members. The new series is the fourth season of the overall anime franchise.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © Syougo Kinugasa,PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA CORPORATION/YOUZITSU4 PARTNERS

The new cast for first year students includes (left to right):

The cast from the previous seasons reprise their roles, including:

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©衣笠彰梧・KADOKAWA刊／ようこそ実力至上主義の教室へ3製作委員会

Noriyuki Nomata ( Kujima Utaeba Ie Hororo ) is directing the season at Larche, and Yasushi Shigenobu ( Classroom of the Elite , Boruto: Naruto Next Generations ) is overseeing the series scripts. Shigenobu is also writing the scripts with Kyōko Katsuya ( Boruto: Naruto Next Generations , Classroom of the Elite ). Maki Kōno ( The Kawai Complex Guide to Manors and Hostel Behavior ) is designing the characters. Satoki Iida ( Classroom of the Elite , Amagami SS ) is the sound director. Masaru Yokoyama ( Classroom of the Elite , Freezing ) and Kana Hashiguchi ( Classroom of the Elite , Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games ) are composing the music at Lantis .

Other staff members include:

The new season will cover the first semester of year 2.

The first season premiered in July 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The second and third seasons adapt the original story's complete first-year-student arc. The second season premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title Classroom of the Elite II .

The third season premiered in January 2024 and aired for 13 episodes, concluding the first-year arc. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan.

Source: Press release

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.