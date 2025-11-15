How would you rate episode 7 of

SANDA ?

© Paru Itagaki (AKITASHOTEN) /SANDA Project

Episode seven of SANDA is largely a set up episode, teeing up a conflict that might carry the show to the end of this season, as well as one or two surprising character developments. While these kinds of transition episodes can often be boring or feel slow paced, SANDA is just wacky and inspired enough to keep its audience interested, even without a big fight or emotionally revelatory moment. While this episode doesn't shift that status quo too much, it's still fun to see the world get built up a bit more and these characters come closer together.

The episode begins with Ayama pitching a friend breakup to SANDA on the grounds that Principal Oshibu is suspicious of his and Fuyumura's connection to Santa Claus, but has yet to associate SANDA with the mythical figure's appearances. It's believable that a pragmatic character like Ayama would express this very grounded and rational concern, but this plotline feels a little bit like wasted runtime. It's fun seeing SANDA and Ayama reaffirm their relationship, but we didn't have to go through the song and dance of them maybe not being friends anymore to hit that emotional beat. It never once felt like Ayama was going to actually pull the rip cord on being a part of this Santa squad, which leaves the opening act to this episode feeling cute but perfunctory.

After a tease of more of Principal Oshibu's sci-fi powers and a hint of Ono suffering some kind of physical ailment, we get into the meat of this episode: SANDA and his fiancee (gross) Nico's encounter with the troubled students in the sub-basement teased earlier in the season. This classroom is apparently for students that have killed adults and, as Nico is quick to point out with her delightfully crass and direct mannerisms, these kids are mad creepy. They only become creepier when SANDA discovers that they're obsessed with Santa Claus and, when he returns in his older form, they request that the fabled gift giver cut off his thumbs so they can play with them as toys.

Even with this framing, I appreciate that SANDA still paints this classroom of troubled children as suffering under the same oppression as SANDA and his friends. As the classroom's leader points out, the heavy boots all students are forced to wear are comparable to prison shackles, and that the adults in charge of them would much rather they be docile and complicit in their oppression.

Between Ayama's push to end his and SANDA 's friendship for SANDA 's benefit and SANDA 's struggle with harming himself to fulfill the request of a child, this episode tees-up the idea of how self-sacrifice is a part of adulthood. Even if this episode is a bit plodding, I have all the confidence in the world that the episodes to come are going to expand on this theme in ways that are both thoughtful and brutally honest. Episode seven isn't the best SANDA has to offer, but it still leaves me excited for what's to come.

Rating:

As a lapsed Catholic and fan of hot dudes, Lucas DeRuyter was born to review SANDA and similar works. You can get into the holiday spirit with him on his Bluesky account, and read through his naughty and nice list by visiting his portfolio. When he isn't spreading holiday cheer, you can find him contributing to ANN's This Week in Anime column.

SANDA is currently streaming on Amazon Prime.