Manga Up! Global Adds The Corrupt Guildmaster Is Beloved by the Banished Manga in English
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Manga UP! Global added author Ibarakino, character designer motto, and illustrator Yatsukishiro's The Corrupt Guildmaster Is Beloved by the Banished (Ore wa Bōkensha Guild no Akutoku Guild Master: Jinzai o Tekizaitekisho ni Tsuihō Shitara, Naze ka Mechakucha Kansha Saremashita) manga in English on Sunday.
Manga UP! Global describes the story:
Rumor has it there's corrupt guildmaster who keeps banishing his members one after another. That "tyrant" is Act Enge—the founder and leader of the rising S-rank guild, Heaven's Gem. Having once suffered a wrongful expulsion himself, Act refuses to cast anyone out without careful thought... and every person he banishes ends up landing an even better position! Surrounded by a cool-but-puppy-like maid, a tomboy princess, an absurdly strong hero, and a whole roster of eccentric allies who trust him deeply, this “corrupt” guildmaster just can't stop finding, fostering, and banishing people!
Ibarakino (Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest; The Healer Ditches the Boonies to Become an S-Rank Adventurer) started posting the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2020 and completed the story in December 2022, but has since been posting spinoff stories, with the latest update being on November 14. SB Creative published the second light novel volume in October 2021.
Yatsukishiro launched the manga adaptation on Manga UP! in April 2024. Square Enix published the second volume on August 6.
Source: Email correspondence