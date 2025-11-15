Manga Up! Global Adds The Corrupt Guildmaster Is Beloved by the Banished Manga in English

When I reviewed the webtoon adaptation of SingNSong’s novel series Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, I said that it was for the smug readers. Having now read the first two books of the source material, I stand by that assessment. ― When I reviewed the webtoon adaptation of SingNSong's novel series Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, I said that it was for the smug readers. Having now read the first two books...