Toshiya Miyata's Kyōkai no Melody Novel Gets TV Anime

Drama CD cast reprise roles in anime

Kadokawa announced on Thursday that boy band Kis-My-Ft2 member and voice actor Toshiya Miyata 's Kyōkai no Melody (Melody of the Boundary) novel is inspiring a television anime adaptation. The cast from the novel's drama CD adaptation will reprise their roles in the anime. Kadokawa unveiled the below video on Thursday for the franchise , which also features the drama CD voice actors.

Image via Kyōkai no Melody's X/Twitter account © Toshiya Miyata, Iqura Sugimoto, Kadokawa

Miyata launched the Kyōkai no Melody light novel with illustrations by LAM in May 2024. The story launched with a drama CD, starring Kent Itō as Kyōsuke Tsumuraki, Daisuke Sakuma as Kai Amano, Yūma Uchida as Takeshi, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Makoto, Sōma Saitō as Minoru, and Miyata as the narrator. Ryūtarō Fujinaga ( Elements Garden ) provided music. The second novel volume will ship on November 25.

The story follows musician Kyōsuke, who lost his partner Kai just before their big debut, and consequently distanced himself from music. Three years later, Kai suddenly reappears in front of Kyōsuke and tells him that doing nothing is the same as being dead.

Iqura Sugimoto launched a manga adaptation of the novel in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on May 2. Kadokawa will publish the manga's first compiled book volume on November 25.

Miyata's voice acting roles include Akina Myōdō in Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , Black Hole in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc , Liam Sera Banfield in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! , and Hanzamu in The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest .

Sources: Kadokawa, Dengeki Hobby Web via MyAnimeList

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.