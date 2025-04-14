Iqura Sugimoto, Voice Actor Toshiya Miyata Launch Kyōkai no Melody Manga

Manga based on Miyata's story about musicians launches on May 2

Boy band Kis-My-Ft2 and voice actor Toshiya Miyata revealed earlier this month that he and Iqura Sugimoto are launching a manga based on Miyata's Kyōkai no Melody (Melody of the Boundary) novel in this year's June issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine on May 2.

Image via Kyōkai no Melody's X/Twitter account © Toshiya Miyata, Iqura Sugimoto, Kadokawa

The story follows musician Kyōsuke, who lost his partner Kai just before their big debut, and consequently distanced himself from music. Three years later when, Kai suddenly reappears in front of Kyōsuke and tells him that doing nothing is the same as being dead.

Miyata launched the Kyōkai no Melody light novel with illustrations by LAM in May 2024. The story launched with a drama CD, starring Kent Itō as Kyōsuke Tsumuraki, Daisuke Sakuma as Kai Amano, and Miayata as the narrator. Ryūtarō Fujinaga ( Elements Garden ) provided music.

Miyata's voice acting roles include Akina Myōdō in Cardfight!! Vanguard Divinez , Black Hole in Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc , Liam Sera Banfield in I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! , Hanzamu in The Healer Who Was Banished From His Party, Is, in Fact, the Strongest .

Source: Toshiya Miyata 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.