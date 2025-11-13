Manga launched in July 2016; TV anime adaptation will debut in 2026

Image via Amazon © Kamome Shirahama, Kodansha, Kodansha Comics

This year's 50th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine reavealed on Thursday Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga has 7 million copies in circulation worldwide, including digital sales.

The manga's 15th volume will ship on November 21, concluding the "Silver Eve" arc. A limited edition will include an acrylic stand.

Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

In a world where everyone takes wonders like magic spells and dragons for granted, Coco is a girl with a simple dream: She wants to be a witch. But everybody knows magicians are born, not made, and Coco was not born with a gift for magic. Resigned to her un-magical life, Coco is about to give up on her dream to become a witch…until the day she meets Qifrey, a mysterious, traveling magician. After secretly seeing Qifrey perform magic in a way she's never seen before, Coco soon learns what everybody “knows” might not be the truth, and discovers that her magical dream may not be as far away as it may seem…

Shirahama launched the Witch Hat Atelier manga in Kodansha 's Morning two magazine in July 2016. Kodansha USA Publishing began releasing the series in English in April 2019, and released the 13th volume on January 14.

The series is getting a novel titled Shōsetsu Tongari Bōshi no Atelier Special Stories that will also ship on November 21.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020, and won the same award for 2025 in October.

A television anime adaptation of the manga will debut in 2026 after a delay from this year. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.