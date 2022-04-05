Witch Hat Atelier Manga Gets Anime

Teaser video, commemorative art unveiled

The official website of Kodansha 's Morning two magazine announced on Tuesday that Kamome Shirahama 's Witch Hat Atelier manga is getting an anime adaptation. A special website opened and unveiled a teaser video:

Shirahama drew an illustration to commemorate the anime's announcement:

The website will reveal more details including the broadcast premiere at a later date.

The manga's story centers on Koko, a girl who lives in a little village, and who has always dreamed of becoming a wizard. But being born without magical aptitude meant that she could never become a wizard, and could never hope to witness magic's spark. She gave up on her dream. But one day, a traveling wizard named Kiefley came to her village, and she happened to see him performing magic.

Shirahama launched the manga in Morning two in July 2016. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in July 2021. Kodansha Comics began releasing the series in English in April 2019.

The manga has over 2.5 million copies in circulation worldwide.

The series was nominated for the Best Comic award at Angoulême International Comics Festival in January 2019. The manga was also nominated for the 11th Manga Taisho awards in 2018. The series ranked in the top 10 on the list of the best manga for male readers in the 2018 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga ranked on American Library Association's (ALA's) Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA) Top Ten Great Graphic Novels for Teens list in 2020. The series won Best Manga at the Harvey Awards in October 2020.