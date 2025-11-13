Seven Seas Licenses Reborn as an Aristocratic Scoundrel, Love is Money, The Death Defying Princess, 4 More Titles

Doing Secret Things with the Holy Maidens manga, 7th Time Loop audiobook, more licensed

Seven Seas announced the following licenses on Wednesday:

Title: Reborn as an Aristocratic Scoundrel, I Broke the Game and Mastered Magic Beyond Limits! light novel and manga

Creator(s): Kaisei Kikuchi , Dōma Oda , Rein Kuwashima

Release Date: September 2026 (volume 1, manga), October 2026 (volume 1, light novel digital release)

Summary:

I don't know how it happened, but somehow I've died and reincarnated into my favorite academy game. And if that wasn't weird enough, I'm now the depraved and lazy villain, Weiss Fansent, whose misdeeds lead him to a deadly end. Something I'm determined to avoid at all costs. With little time left until the academy's entrance exams, I have no choice but to dive headfirst into serious and grueling training. Which means swordsmanship with the S-rank adventurer Miruku Abitas, followed by intense magic practice. It was demanding and exhausting, but getting stronger means I have a better chance of avoiding my disastrous end.

But I seriously underestimated just how powerful Weiss truly is, and I wind up stunning everyone at the exams! Have I somehow become more powerful than the hero?

A fantasy series about changing the villain's fate with hard work and amazing powers!





Title: Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze manga

Creator(s): Tanishi Kawano

Release Date: December 4 (volume 1-10, Steamship imprint digital release, Seven Seas already releases the manga in print)

Summary:

Ryo tries to set up her strapping fireman friend Souma with a co-worker from her office, but her matchmaking efforts hit a brick wall. It turns out that Souma has the hots for Ryo instead! But when a fire breaks out in Ryo's apartment building, Souma comes to the rescue. In this sexy romance for Mature Readers, one fiery couple really turns up the heat!





Title: The Titan's Bride manga

Creator(s): ITKZ

Release Date: December 4 (volume 1-4, BL label digital release, Seven Seas already releases the manga in print)

Summary:

Senior Kouichi Mizuki is about to take his final exams and graduate from high school, when he suddenly finds himself in a world of titans. Not only is he no longer anywhere near home, but one of these giants, Prince Caius, has claimed Kouichi as his bride! Thanks to a disturbing, world-ending prophecy, the prince's upcoming nuptials cannot be with anyone of his world. Since Caius has no plans to send Kouichi back to earth, he is wholeheartedly set on taking Kouichi as his “wife”!

Title: 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! audiobook (narrated by Sarah Gage)

Creator(s): Tōko Amekawa and Wan Hachipisu

Release Date: December 11 (volume 1, Siren imprint)

Summary:

Being reborn once may sound impressive, but Rishe is already on her seventh time around! She has had all kinds of excitement in her previous lives, from peddling goods as a merchant to locking blades as a knight, so now she's determined to kick back and enjoy. But to savor the high life, she first has to marry the handsome prince...the same one who happens to be her murderer! It will take six-plus lifetimes of experience and skills for Rishe to break the time loop and make her extravagant dreams come true!

Title: Doing Secret Things with the Holy Maidens manga

Creator(s): Bonjin Hirameki

Release Date: October 2026 (volume 1, Ghost Ship imprint)

Summary:

After spending the night playing the latest 18+ game, Itsuki Kusaka finds himself waking up in an entirely different world! Despite the fact he has no desire to be a hero, his attitude changes when a giant, naked goddess tells him the details of his mission. All Itsuki has to do is teach her disciples a thing or two about sex. With hands-on learning, of course.

Is this a dream come true for this adult gaming fan, or will Itsuki find his mission to be more challenging than he expected?





Title: Love is Money manga

Creator(s): PANDA

Release Date: October 2026 (volume 1, BL label)

Summary:

Leaving nothing more than a note behind, the young demon Sora runs away from his world and escapes into the human world. Within minutes, Sora is hit with challenges and proof that surviving in the human world is no simple task. And when he gets caught up with the handsome Eril, owner of a pleasure palace known as Paraiso, Sora takes on an impossible debt that only his body can pay back.

Title: The Death Defying Princess Creates a Yuri Harem to Survive manga

Creator(s): Akashiro Aoi, Kouji Moromi, Murata Shinya, Yanai Nobuhiko

Release Date: August 2026 (volume 1, GL label)

Summary:

As queen, Marie had it made: she spent her days in luxury and her nights bedding multiple beautiful women. Alas, her tyrannical ways eventually caused her downfall, and her people sent her to the guillotine. Yet when the blade drops down, Marie doesn't die. Instead, she wakes up one year in the past! Stuck in an endless loop, nothing she tries seems to change her fate. Her only chance of avoiding certain death is to win over the countless women who have it in for her...by seducing them one by one! A brand-new bawdy yuri comedy!

