Needy Streamer Overload Game Gets TV Anime in April 2026

Aniplex revealed in an announcement video on Monday that WSS playground and Xemono's Needy Streamer Overload ( Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese) game will get a television anime adaptation in April 2026, and also revealed its first key visual and main staff.

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©WSS playground / NEEDY GIRL PROJECT

The anime will also have an advance screening of its theatrical version — a special edit of the TV anime episodes — at Theatre Shinjuku in Tokyo, and Theatre Umeda in Osaka.

WSS playground is credited for the original work. Masaoki Nakajima (New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT, Blue Archive The Animation , Azur Lane: Slow Ahead! episode director) is directing the anime at Yostar Pictures . The game's scenario writer nyalra is credited for the original idea, scenario, and supervision. The game's Ohisashiburi is credited for the original character design, and Kenji Saikai (New PANTY & STOCKING with GARTERBELT episode key animator), Akari Takei ( Blue Archive Short Animation beautiful day dreamer 2nd key animator), and Umito Shimizu ( Is the order a rabbit? episode 2nd key animator) are the main character designers.

Additional staff includes:

Aniplex describes the game:

NEEDY GIRL OVERDOSE is a multi-ending adventure game depicting 30 days in the life of a girl with an intense desire for validation who aims to become the ultimate streamer, with the support of "P".

WSS playground and Xemono released the game simultaneously in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean on PC via Steam in January 2022, with the title Needy Streamer Overload in English, and Needy Girl Overdose in Japanese. The game has over 3 million downloads. The game is also available on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Itaru Bonnoki ( The Vampire Dies in No Time ) launched a manga adaptation of the game titled Needy Girl Overdose: Run with My Sick on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website in March 2023.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie